Search Intensifies For Killer Of Sacramento Pastor And Her Grandsons

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento police are searching for the killer of a pastor and her two grandsons, who were found dead over the weekend in an apartment.

Police found their bodies in an apartment on Broadway Saturday night.

The community is shocked at their deaths, and many people say the pastor was a huge influence on the community.

Memories came flooding into Sascha Vogt’s mind when she visited the home where she first met Pastor Christine Lucas.

“I can just picture her and see her standing right next to that rose bush,” Vogt said.

Vogt says Pastor Lucas was working for Sacramento County’s Head Start program when she met her.

“She worked with me from the time I was pregnant, that was a time in my life when I was trying to get some structure into my household,” said Vogt.

Vogt was living with an abusive man who used to beat her children until Pastor Lucas stepped in.

“She was just always a shoulder to cry on, someone to help me see the bright side and to stay committed.”

Diane Lestrick is a close family-friend of the Lucas family. She says Pastor Lucas was like a mother to her, and a rock for the community.

“She touched my life in a great way, during the time I was going through things, it was that wisdom that helped me know that I can make it and that I can stand up,” Lestrick said.

Denzel Williams grew up with Marquise, one of the pastor’s grandsons, and a victim of Saturday night’s triple homicide.

“If he was down for you, he was down for you and he loved you. He was always full of joy,” Williams said.

Grieving family members did not want to speak to CBS13 on camera Monday, but said James had just graduated in the spring from Heritage Peak Charter School in Sacramento.

Marquise was working for the Conservation Corps and was a father to a little girl.

Vogt now works for Yolo County’s Head Start program to help mothers and their families, the same way Pastor Lucas helped her family.

“That was the kind of inspiration Miss Tina had on people. My work I do every day, I honor Miss Tina.”

Sacramento police are still searching for a suspect in the homicide;

According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy may be scheduled for the victims on Tuesday, to determine how and when they died.