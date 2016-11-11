COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Citrus Heights Teen On Skateboard Seriously Injured In Hit-And-Run Crash

November 11, 2016 10:29 PM By Jennifer McGraw
Filed Under: citrus heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – The parents of a Del Campo High School student are asking the driver of a hit-and-run to come forward.

“To take a whole mirror off of a car, you have to be traveling pretty fast,” said John Bartush near the high school.

Bartush doesn’t understand how the driver could’ve hit his 16-year-old son and kept going.

“You can’t not notice when you’re driving down the street and hit something that hard,” he said.

William Bartush was skateboarding to the big playoff game against East Union when a truck or an SUV struck him from behind, landing him in the ICU.

“It’s emotional to see your kid in pain and you can’t really do anything about it,” his father said.

Neighbors along Dewey Drive believe speed is a major issue.

“It’s only 25, but people go 50 to 60 miles out here,” said Elizabeth Holt who lives a house down from where the teen was struck.

It was 6:30 p.m. and it’s possible the driver didn’t see Will on the skate board.

“If it was an accident, hitting him, I understand that accidents happen, but as soon as you leave it becomes a crime,” his father said.

Will had surgery and suffered a fractured rib and a punctured lung.

Holt said just the other day, a driver hit and killed a dog and never stopped. Now they’re searching through their surveillance video to help out Will’s family.

“They need to take responsibility for their own actions. Don’t be in a rush,” she said.

Will’s father is grateful it wasn’t any worse, but doesn’t want other families to go through this.

“With all of the texting that goes on now a days, you never know if someone was texting or if alcohol was involved. I’d like to hope it was just an accident,” he said.

The passenger side mirror was found at the scene by Will’s family and handed over to California Highway Patrol. It belongs to a 2000’s model Ford truck or SUV.

If you have any information, call police.

More from Jennifer McGraw
Comments

One Comment

  1. Josef Dietrich says:
    November 12, 2016 at 8:25 pm

    Riding a skateboard in the street at night, is asking for trouble. He shouldn’t have been there in the first place. As usual, the problem is caused by a risk-taking young male who believes he’s invincible. This goes for bicycles and motorcycles at night, too.

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. Marcus Roxtra says:
      March 27, 2017 at 2:24 am

      Still doesn’t erase the fact that once you leave a scene it becomes a crime. Any sane person would have stopped immediately. Sounds more like the driver was at fault than the “risk-taking” young male.

      Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia