Suspect In Deadly Stockton Hit-And-Run Arrested

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The suspect in a Stockton hit-and-run crash that left three people dead is now in custody.

The California Highway Patrol says Matthew Barnec, 23, of Stockton was arrested after a tip pointed to him. He’s been booked into San Joaquin County Jail on felony hit-and-run charges.

Police found a bicyclist, identified as 27-year-old John Eric Stevens of Stockton, unresponsive on the Highway 99 W. Frontage Road south of Moreland Street at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators say Stevens was struck by a vehicle that had left the scene and later died from his injuries.

Officers later found a 1997 Honda with major front end damage on the Highway 99 E. Frontage Road, south of Moreland Street with major front end damage. Police say Barnec had left the scene, leaving a deceased male and female inside the vehicle. They were identified as Raymond Lawrence Schenone, 23, and Michelle Joanne Vargas, 23, both of Stockton.

The Honda was identified as a stolen vehicle out of the Stockton area.

Friends of Stevens laid out candles at the scene of the crash on Friday.

A man who says he’s Schenone’s cousin is still in disbelief.

“I’ve been walking up and down the street, everybody looking at me all crazy, I’m just trying to figure it out.