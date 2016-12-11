A Wanted Man Was Arrested In Arizona For Credit Card Fraud In Kansas

PHOENIX (AP) — A man wanted in Kansas for alleged credit card fraud has been arrested in Arizona.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say 40-year-old Filip Chudziak is jailed on suspicion of identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and fraudulent schemes.
They were contacted Wednesday by Hays City police about a credit card fraud scheme that occurred at a Kansas store.
The store owner reported several online credit card orders for gun parts and tools over the past three months that appeared to be fraudulent.
Hays City police say most of the orders had a billing address in Sun City, Arizona.
Sheriff’s officials say Chudziak was located at a Sun City hospital where he works and admitted using the credit cards of some patients to purchase items for building an AR-15 rifle.
One Comment
This is a shame. Almost 95 percent of the population uses credit cards. Such online fraudsters need to be dealt with properly.