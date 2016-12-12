Folsom Lake Filling Up After Series Of Storms

FOLSOM (CBS13) – This weekend’s storm has had a huge impact on Folsom Lake, with the lake level shooting up.

According to the bureau of reclamation the lake is up 19 feet since the beginning of December.

“I get excited about it,” said Orangevale resident Corky Lovin.

Lovin likes what Mother Nature has provided from the recent storms but knows we’re not out of the woods quite yet with the state’s drought.

“I mean, it’s better than before,” Lovin said. “I don’t get real comfortable until I see these things keep going into February, ‘cause that’s what it really takes.”

But right now, every storm is important. The Bureau of Reclamation is prepping and preparing for another super soaker.

“One of the benefits of this rain system is helping us meet the demand that we have on the daily operational requirement,” said Louis Moore with the bureau. “So the water is valuable and very important for us getting through this whole dry period.”

The levels from even a year ago are up. Monday, the total water in the lake is more than four times what it was exactly one year ago, according to the Department of Water Resources.

“I like to go out here and [go] fishing. This time last year we couldn’t fish out here in my boat, so we were having to go somewhere else,” said Sacramento resident Lloyd Dassonville.

The Bureau of Reclamation also says they will continue to increase the releases in the reservoir as needed.