Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey Coming To Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two music icons will be teaming up for a concert at Golden 1 Center next year.
Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey will make a stop in Sacramento for their newly-announced, 35-show All The Hits Tour. The Golden 1 Center show is scheduled for May 2.
It’s the first time Richie and Carey have toured together. Carey is being billed as a special guest.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Wow, the fans are in for a treat. A double live show. Can’t wait to go to the Golden 1 Center.