WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Sheriff’s Department Warns Of Fake Facebook Page

December 12, 2016 6:25 AM
Filed Under: Facebook

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff’s department in Southern California is warning people about a fake Facebook page that claims to be the Moreno Valley Police Department. Officials say the fake page shared a fake news article about a triple murder that did not happen.

The Press Enterprise reports that Riverside County Sheriff’s Department provides police services in Moreno Valley and operates a legitimate Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/morenovalleypolice . The real page has been regularly updated for about two years.

Officials say the fake account was created Saturday, Dec. 10, and uses the same profile and cover photos as the real page. It has also posted some of the same items.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Armando Munoz says users should not click on or share posts from the fake page, which could contain computer viruses.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Aditya Sahni says:
    December 24, 2016 at 1:17 am

    IT Crimes are increasing day by day. More number of cyber crimes are taking place. The people should be really cautious in this matter.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia