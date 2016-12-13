WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Gov. Brown Seeks Permanent Ban On Offshore Drilling

December 13, 2016 11:29 AM
Filed Under: jerry brown, oil

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) – Gov. Jerry Brown wants President Barack Obama to permanently ban new offshore oil and gas drilling in the state.

Brown says in a letter sent Tuesday to the president that allowing new drilling would be inconsistent with goals of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and combating climate change. A temporary ban in California, Oregon and Washington expires in 2022.

Brown says he doesn’t know if President-elect Donald Trump would have authority to overturn a permanent ban. He plans to ask the governors of Oregon and Washington if they want to join the effort.

The governor announced his proposal in Coronado, near San Diego, at an event to launch a new organization to protect oceans. Oregon and Washington also joined the International Alliance to Combat Ocean Acidification.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Aditya Sahni says:
    December 24, 2016 at 1:18 am

    The right decision needs to be taken soon and thereon no Government should be allowed to overrule it.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia