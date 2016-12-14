NBA Fines Luke Walton $15K For Tantrum During Kings-Lakers Game

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for verbally abusing a game official and not leaving the court in a timely manner after an ejection.
Upset after Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins wasn’t called for a foul against Julius Randle, Walton was called for two technical fouls and tossed with 4:14 remaining in the first quarter in the Lakers’ 116-92 road loss Monday night.
