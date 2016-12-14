WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

NBA Fines Luke Walton $15K For Tantrum During Kings-Lakers Game

December 14, 2016 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for verbally abusing a game official and not leaving the court in a timely manner after an ejection.

Upset after Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins wasn’t called for a foul against Julius Randle, Walton was called for two technical fouls and tossed with 4:14 remaining in the first quarter in the Lakers’ 116-92 road loss Monday night.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

  1. Aditya Sahni says:
    December 24, 2016 at 1:48 am

    Competition does bring out the best as well as the worst of you. Sportsmen tend to get aggressive and compete harder. But, it is all just part of the game and the moment.

