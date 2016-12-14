HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate preview Kings vs Rockets, talk Wake Forest’s Tommy Elrod scandal, and Jim Harbaugh on Morning Brew. Then, a full segment preview of Kings vs Rockets action tonight from Houston. Finally, some talk on the latest news coming out of Oakland involving keeping the Raiders.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2:

NBA.com’s Scott Howard Cooper joins The Drive to talk all the latest surrounding the Kings and the rest of the NBA. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring Devin Hester, Richard Sherman, Tony Romo and the Oakland Raiders stadium situation. Dave, Kayte, and Nate spend an extended segment on resting players and weather or not it is acceptable in the NBA.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Scott Howard Cooper interview here:

HOUR 3:

After more on the resting players debate, Oakland Raiders radio play by play broadcaster Greg Papa joins The Drive to talk last week’s Raiders loss in Kansas City and to preview Raiders and Chargers this weekend. Finally, some brief Kings talk to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Greg Papa interview here: