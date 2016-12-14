WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Resting Players; The Drive – 12/14/16

December 14, 2016 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Cousins, Jerry Jones, Jim Harbaugh, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, Tony Romo

HOUR 1:

College Football: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looking upset on field during game vs Ohio State at Ohio Stadium. Columbus, OH 11/26/2016 CREDIT: Jeff Haynes (Photo by Jeff Haynes /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: SI628 TK1 )

(Photo by Jeff Haynes /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate preview Kings vs Rockets, talk Wake Forest’s Tommy Elrod scandal, and Jim Harbaugh on Morning Brew. Then, a full segment preview of Kings vs Rockets action tonight from Houston. Finally, some talk on the latest news coming out of Oakland involving keeping the Raiders.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

 

HOUR 2:

SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 12: DeMarcus Cousins #15 and Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings celebrate during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 12, 2016 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBA.com’s Scott Howard Cooper joins The Drive to talk all the latest surrounding the Kings and the rest of the NBA. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring Devin Hester, Richard Sherman, Tony Romo and the Oakland Raiders stadium situation. Dave, Kayte, and Nate spend an extended segment on resting players and weather or not it is acceptable in the NBA.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

Listen to the Scott Howard Cooper interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 08: Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes the ball before Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) can get the pressure in the first quarter of a Thursday night AFC West showdown between the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on December 08, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After more on the resting players debate, Oakland Raiders radio play by play broadcaster Greg Papa joins The Drive to talk last week’s Raiders loss in Kansas City and to preview Raiders and Chargers this weekend. Finally, some brief Kings talk to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

Listen to the Greg Papa interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

One Comment

  1. Aditya Sahni says:
    December 24, 2016 at 12:30 am

    Matches like these gives me goosebumps. I don’t know about you guys but I enjoyed myself.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia