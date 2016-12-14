Rocklin Police Offer Peace Of Mind For Vacationing Residents

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Out of town on vacation, and worried about a home invasion? One local police department is taking measures to keep your home secure while you’re gone — free.

The vacation check program first began at the Rocklin Police Department in 2003, and now the program is picking up more steam.

Stu Lehman has been a volunteer with the Rocklin Police Department for 11 years. Since then, Lehman has served as the eyes and ears for thousands of Rocklin residents, who couldn’t because they were on vacation.

“We look for anything suspicious; doors open, windows open, lights that shouldn’t be on,” Lehman said.

Lehman has also participated in the program, and says the volunteers are a bonus layer of protection.

“I feel comfortable that when I leave the area my home will be looked at at least a few times when I’m gone.”

Vacation checks have been a common practice for Rocklin police officers until the service turned into a program in 2003.

“We are sending volunteers there everyday to verify their house is the way they left it,” said Lieutenant Scott Horrillo.

The program is made up of ten volunteers who travel in pairs.

There’s a day shift and a night shift, but there’s no set time for when the volunteers conduct the checks, to keep criminals on their toes.

“It gives them peace of mind that officers are giving their home attention while they are gone,” added Lt. Horrillo.

People can sign up for the program online or request a form at the police department, and Lehman says it’s an invaluable service that the community needs to be aware of.

Vacation check volunteers were dispatched to more than 1,100 checks in 2016 — None of the homes had been burglarized or vandalized.