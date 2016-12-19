Frosty The Snowman, Family Brutally Stabbed On Sacramento County Lawn

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Mather neighborhood was vandalized and left wondering who was the Grinch that tried to ruin their Christmas.

Frosty the Snowman and his family were stabbed and left in a puddle of plastic in front of the Grosso’s home.

“They were in tears,” Kimberlie Grosso said her children were extremely upset.

It’s the tradition their family treasures the most, stringing lights and lining candy cane lane with inflatable Christmas dolls.

But now Grosso is finding it hard to explain to her three young kids Frosty is dead.

“We just told them that there are some people who don’t respect Christmas and respect other people’s property and do bad things in the world,” she said.

Grosso said vandals ran onto their lawn with a knife and destroyed decorations they worked so hard to put up.

“It’s extremely upsetting. We spent hours putting up decorations for kiddos in the neighborhood,” she said.

They’re not alone. Neighbors spread the word and found more homes were hit and believe the culprits are local.

“Unfortunately I think it some bored teenagers who have nothing better to do with their time,” she said.

The cost is one thing, but having to explain to her young children their Christmas decorations were stabbed on their lawn is another and wants an apology and for the vandals to stop!

“I would hope they’d see the pain in my child’s eyes and that would be enough,” she said.

The suspects could be charged with a misdemeanor, up to a year in jail, and $1,000 fine along with possible probation and community service.