9 Non-Fiction Books To Give As Presents This Year

Finding great gifts for everyone on your list can be as simple as stopping by your nearest bookstore. From music lovers and to aspiring entrepreneurs, to science buffs and movie-goers, these bestsellers from our sister company, Simon & Schuster, are sure to make it to the top of many holiday wish lists this year.

Born To Run

by Bruce SpringsteenFor seven years, Bruce Springsteen devoted himself to writing his memoir, Born to Run. Now, fans of the Boss can about Springsteen’s life in his own words–from his time growing up Catholic in New Jersey, to the “Big Bang” moment when he first saw Elvis Presley’s debut, to the rise of the E Street Band and international acclaim.

The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo

by Amy SchumerThe Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo is Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, and writer Amy Schumer’s uproariously funny, tell-all memoir. A perfect gift for the person on your list who has seen Trainwreck a thousand times. In it, Schumer mines her past for stories about her teenage years, family, and relationships and shares the experiences that have shaped her.

The Gene

by Siddhartha MukherjeeFrom the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Emperor of All Maladies comes a magnificent history of the human genome. Weaving science, social history, and personal narrative, Siddhartha Mukherjee animates the quest to understand human heredity and its surprising influence on our lives, personalities, and fates.

The Wright Brothers

by David McCulloughIn this remarkable and fast-paced tale, master historian David McCullough reflects on the two Ohio boys who brought flight to humanity. He draws on the extensive Wright family papers to profile the two brothers, creating an essential read for anyone interested in American and aviation history.

The Lyrics

by Bob DylanA beautiful, comprehensive collection of Bob Dylan’s lyrics from the beginning of his career through the present day, including the songwriter’s edits to dozens of songs. This unique compilation is the perfect addition to any music lover’s collection.

Scrappy Little Nobody

by Anna Kendrick In this collection of hilarious essays, Academy Award-nominated actress and star of Pitch Perfect, Anna Kendrick sharing extraordinary stories from her middle-class upbringing in New England to creating the blockbuster movies that made her one of Hollywood’s most popular actresses.

Grit

by Angela DuckworthPioneering psychologist Angela Duckworth shows anyone striving to succeed—from parents to students to educators to business people—that the secret to outstanding achievement is not just talent, but a special blend of passion and persistence she calls “grit.” A great gift for anyone trying to get to the next level in their life.

Pre-Suasion

by Robert CialdiniUsing rigorous scientific research, social psychologist Robert Cialdini reveals that the secret to persuasion lies not in the message itself, but in the key moment before that message is delivered. He illustrates how the artful diversion of attention leads to successful pre-suasion and gets your targeted audience ready to say, “Yes.”