California Law Brings Big Changes To AR-15 Purchases

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Starting Jan. 1, California law will classify certain semi-automatic firearms as assault weapons.
Buyers can purchase the guns like an AR-15 rifle up until Wednesday, leaving 10 days in 2016 for a background check. After that, you have to register the gun or make changes to it.
“It’s gonna be a dumb law cause they’re getting stricter and stricter on gun policies and stuff,” said Kylie Chamberlain. “if it’s not legal, I can’t really take it out shooting or use it or anything at a gun range.”
Chamberlain and her father, Gary, are worried about what the new laws mean for Kylie’s pink AR-15 rifle.
“I just go shooting a lot so target practice basically,” she said. “That’s about it!”
The two made a stop at Just Guns in Arden-Arcade on Tuesday to find out what they need to do to prepare.
“I’m in law enforcement myself and I don’t even know,” said Gary Chamberlain.
California law defines assault weapons as firearms with magazines that can be detached without taking the gun apart or using a tool. In order to keep a firearm from being classified as an assault weapon, it would need a fixed magazine.
“So you pull the back pin, load it, and then close it and go back to shooting,” Deaser said. “That would be your only way of doing it.”
The new laws say a gun owner will not be punished if he or she lawfully purchases and passes a background check between Jan 1, 2001 and Dec 31, 2016.
“You can still use it as freely as you want,” Deaser said. “You can go to the range. You can do whatever you want to do with it, because it’s your assault weapon. The difference is you cannot sell an assault weapon.”
And if you decide to keep it “AS-IS,” you’re required to register the gun as an assault weapon by Jan. 1, 2018.
“I think I’m going to register it cause I don’t want to take all that time to fix it and take off half of the stuff that I already bought and built,” Chamberlain said. “Otherwise, it just sits there and I can’t do anything with it.”
One Comment
Sucks to live in California land of fruit and nuts. California has become the movie escape from LA. All gun owners leave the state and watch it,as crime runs wild.
Most of the gun laws on the books in the Socialist Peoples Republik of Kalifornia are silly and offend the 2nd Ammendment. Citizens of the United States of America who have sworn an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States have a sacred duty to ignore and to disobey these illegal laws. The goal of the Socialist welfare state occupation government in Sacramento is to confiscate all privately owned firearms in the state. This would leave only the government and violent criminals well armed. The Socialist government would let chaos ensue so that the average voter would abandon their Constitutional guarantees of freedom in exchange for security.
Socialism always means dictatorship and a huge prison system for dissenters. Their plans are as transparent as they are evil. Fight them at every step. Do not buy into their lies. Don’t back down. This is America. We will never surrender California to Mexico. We will never allow California to become a Spanish-speaking Socialist welfare state.
Trump needs to make an example of California: Cut off every dime of their funding until they have gotten rid of ALL ILLEGAL ALIENS. Break up the prison system mafia, The California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA), which runs the State through bribes, intimidation, violence, beatings, lawsuits, and assassinations. Arrest and imprison California politicians who represent illegal aliens and Mexican drug cartels, they are to have no power in our country. Prosecute all those many politicians and bureaucrats who have stolen federal money and diverted it into communist front organizations. Put on trial for sedition and treason those people who have tried to subvert federal law and make California and independent state, a law unto itself. Hang them all on prime time television so the whole world will take notice that America is the land of the free and the home of the brave and we will not be slaves to socialism or Islam. Clear the welfare rolls of cheats, illegal aliens, those able to work, and those who have been on far too long (like for five generations), and reduce welfare incentives to the bare minimum. Tear down the slums and move the chronically unemployed, high-crime residents out of the city centers to more open land where they can enjoy a much higher standard of living and not get in trouble. Restructure the unbelievably extravagant and expensive pay structure in the State of California. This would save hundreds of Billions of dollars. Here, a prison guard with a GED makes $250,000 per year doing a job that should pay $70,000. Some guards make much more than that with “overtime ” which is hours paid for, but no one questions if the guard was at the prison or not. CCPOA. Drain the swamp! Close down the hundreds of communist front organizations that the California State socialist welfare state occupation government loves to funnel federal tax dollars to. These,officially, all have some beneficial or innocuous purpose but their real purpose is to employ communist activists and to recruit supporters and disseminate propaganda. YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK!!! Trump should prosecute all of them for misuse of public funds. Make a video showing how The State of California funneled billions of tax dollars to these various front groups and then detail their direct ties to the Communist Party, USA. It is a fact. This has been going on right out in the open for years. But, of course, the socialist media would never blow the whistle on their own friends! Trump needs to challenge the credentials of many of these incompetent Superior Court judges who were appointed because they were liberal or non-white. These judges tend to let minorities off the hook and punish whites extremely unfairly, essentially adjudicating racism from the bench. They need to be removed from the bench along with all of the other corrupt judges we have in this state. All judges everywhere need to be watched very closely all the time, especially in California where so many have been appointed to advance the socialist agenda.
Trump needs to make an example of California. He needs to clean this state up in a dramatic way and do it quickly. (Deporting the illegals will reduce the population by a third!)