Nate & Kayte discuss last night’s Panthers vs Redskins bout, preview Kings vs Trailblazers, and talk Oakland Raiders for The Morning Brew. Then, the duo share their opinions on DeMarcus Cousins, his incident with the Bee, and why he wants to remain in Sacramento.
Nate & Kayte talk officiating in professional sports before 4 Down Territory featuring the Oakland Raiders, the LA Rams head coach search, Cam Newton, and Odell Beckham Jr. The Sacramento Bee’s Andy Furillo joins The Drive to share his side to the incident with DeMarcus Cousins.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk runs thorough a plethora of NFL story lines and topics with Nate & Kayte on The Drive. Then, it’s news time with Good Day’s Ken Rudolph before a short debate on paying college athletes to end the show.
