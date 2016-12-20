DeMarcus & The Bee; The Drive – 12/20/16

December 20, 2016 9:14 AM
HOUR 1:

Nate & Kayte discuss last night’s Panthers vs Redskins bout, preview Kings vs Trailblazers, and talk Oakland Raiders for The Morning Brew. Then, the duo share their opinions on DeMarcus Cousins, his incident with the Bee, and why he wants to remain in Sacramento.

HOUR 2:

SACRAMENTO, CA - DECEMBER 12: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings lies on the court after colliding with Louis Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on December 12, 2016 in Sacramento, California. Williams was giving a technical call on the play. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Nate & Kayte talk officiating in professional sports before 4 Down Territory featuring the Oakland Raiders, the LA Rams head coach search, Cam Newton, and Odell Beckham Jr. The Sacramento Bee’s Andy Furillo joins The Drive to share his side to the incident with DeMarcus Cousins.

HOUR 3:

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk runs thorough a plethora of NFL story lines and topics with Nate & Kayte on The Drive. Then, it’s news time with Good Day’s Ken Rudolph before a short debate on paying college athletes to end the show.

