Find My Phone App Leads Woman To Crash, Husband’s Body

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California woman found her husband’s body before authorities did using a find-my-phone app.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Pacifica woman used the app to trace her husband to San Mateo on Saturday after she reported him missing Friday night.
The California Highway Patrol says investigators believe 49-year-old Jayesh Patel’s Mercedes fell about 30 feet from an elevated ramp at a highway interchange. His wife contacted police after discovering the crumpled car.
CHP’s Redwood City division spokesman Officer Art Montiel says first responders had to use the “jaws of life” to tear off the car’s doors and remove Patel’s body. He says it’s not clear what caused Patel to lose control of the Mercedes and slam into the concrete barrier hard enough to vault the car over it.