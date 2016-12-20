Sacramento Philharmonic To Pay Tribute To David Bowie

December 20, 2016 1:03 PM
Filed Under: david bowie

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fans looking to commemorate music legend David Bowie will be able to hear his music live at the Community Center Theater.

The Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera will be having a tribute concert to Bowie.

Bowie died on Jan. 10, 2016 at the age of 69. He had been battling liver cancer.

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of Bowie’s death, the Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera will be playing some of the late artist’s hits along with a cover band. Expect to hear songs like “Changes,” “Fame” and “Space Oddity.”

The concert is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2017 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $18. Head to the philharmonic’s website for tickets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia