Stockton Police Help Surprise Navy Sailor’s Family With Homecoming

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton family got a special surprise with help from the Stockton Police Department.
Raymond Ochoa-Taylor has been stationed in Florida with the Navy and returned home for the first time in 10 months with some help from police.
“They went the extra mile and did all this with motorcycles. It was just so much more than I could ask for,” he said.
“The best Christmas ever,” his grandmother Mary Ochoa said. “That he’s able to be here with his mom and his sisters.”
Police officials say they were so honored that Raymond reached out, they wanted to make sure the homecoming was memorable.