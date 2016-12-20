Turlock Boy, 14, Accused Of Vandalizing Home Under Construction

December 20, 2016 8:11 AM
Filed Under: Keyes, Stanislaus County Sheriff

KEYES (CBS13) – Authorities say a 14-year-old boy is under arrest on accusations he and another teen vandalized a new home.

The incident happened at a home under construction along the 5200 block of Davina Way in Keyes. Deputies responded to the home in the early morning hours of Dec. 11 after a neighbor reported hearing the sound of glass breaking.

At the home, deputies found that someone had put holes into walls, broke some windows and caused extensive water damage.

In total, investigators estimated the vandals caused $30,000 in damage.

Through fingerprint analysis, detectives identified a 14-year-old Turlock boy as a suspect. He was arrested on Saturday and is facing felony vandalism charges.

A second suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was also identified as a suspect. He is still wanted by authorities.

