2 People Killed In Fiery Fairfield Crash

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A road in Fairfield is expected to be closed through most of the morning due to a deadly crash.
The scene on Peabody Road, near Hammond Drive.
Fairfield police say officers their officers and the Vacaville Police Department responded just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a crash. At the scene, officers discovered a fiery crash involving two cars.
Two people inside one of the cars died at the scene. The driver of the other car escaped with burns.
Police expect Peabody Road to be reopening at 11:15 a.m. Drivers are advised to use Vanden Road to Peabody south of the collision, or to use Interstate 80, in the meantime.
Just horrible