A tangled web; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 12/21

December 21, 2016 5:33 PM
Hour 1

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Kings won at home vs the Portland Trailblazers and hit the road today for a game in Utah, hear the fellas give their thoughts on the technical foul that wasn’t against DeMarcus Cousins and how this team can try and win on the road in Utah tonight. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

 

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

Victor Cruz (Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)

 In hour two of the show, Doug and Grant were joined by former scout and NFL executive Chris Landry of Landryfootball.com. Listen as Chris breaks down some NFL playoff races, how he thinks the AFC West will play out and his thoughts on College athletes skipping bowl games to get ready for the draft. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour two here: 

