Big Rig Gets Stuck In Highway 70 Overpass, Again

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — An overpass claimed another big rig truck Wednesday, at least the third truck this year that has slammed into the structure, leaving the vehicles stuck.

Caltrans confirms big rigs slammed into the same structure on Highway 70 at 17th street in March and October of this year.

The CHP confirms the vertical clearance posted on signs as 14 feet and one inch is accurate.

The truck that slammed into the structure Wednesday was listed as 14 feet even.

But variations in the amount of air in the air breaks can lead to slight changes in height. So can a bouncing truck.

Caltrans controls this section of road.

“Well there’s sort of a mixture of short term and long term changes we could make,” Caltrans spokesman Steve Nelson said.

Caltrans is considering adding warning signs and flashing lights. Also lowering the roadway or raising the trestle.

“But that would be a couple years away at least,” Nelson said.

For now, neighbors are bracing for the worst.

“Someone’s going to get killed, yes,” Denny Spinks said. “And we’ll all end up going to the funeral.”

A Marysville underpass taking big rigs down over, and over again.