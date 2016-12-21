California Faces Growing Need For Foster Parents

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There’s a growing demand for people to open up their homes for foster kids in California.

Officials say people who may think they wouldn’t qualify actually could.

“I hope they’re content, I hope they’re secure,” said Kairis Chiaji of Natomas who qualified for a foster license years ago.

After fostering several children, 9-year-old Ivory and 5-year-old Jacob moved in.

“I really love this place,” Ivory said about the house they live.

Three years ago Arthur and Kairis Chiaji opened their doors to Ivory and her brother, first taking them in as foster kids and then ultimately adopted the two.

But prior to that it wasn’t easy for the kids going through the system.

“Moving to a different home and packing up, then moving again,” Ivory said.

“I became clear very quickly that she didn’t need to be somewhere else,” said Kairis in regards to her daughter.

Ivory and Jacob are just two of tens of thousands of foster children looking for a permanent family and the need is great.

“I don’t even have words to say how fortunate they are,” said Dr. Addie Ellis with the organization Famlies Now.

They need more people to apply.

“If they are single they can be a parent. If someone’s working that’s not, those aren’t barriers,” she said. “People who have the heart to make a difference in the lives of children have that opportunity.”

It’s not something Arthur knew would be permanent, his wife already has three older kids and a large family, but now he’s certain.

“We don’t want them to go to any other place,” Arthur said.

Of course it’s not always easy they said. but Arthur and Kairis believe they’re all fortunate to have found eachother.

“Seeing my babies blossom, I think that parts the win,” she said.

In order to become a foster parent you would have to get a license.

It usually takes a few months to run the application and background check.

You can find all the information on fostering and adoption at California Department of Social Services.