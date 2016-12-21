Firefighters Worried About Increased Danger From Legalized Marijuana

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters are concerned there could be an extra risk in fighting marijuana fires now that Proposition 64 has passed.
A Dec. 12 house fire turned into a dangerous obstacle course in South Sacramento when firefighters ran into reinforced bars over windows and doors, as well as additional locks and chains and solid wood coverings.
Firefighters say the apparent pot grow is an emblem of a potential problem, where electrical changes could also present a hazard.
Robert Padilla says with the passage of Proposition 64, he’s worried things could get worse for firefighters without additional funds to help fight pot grow fires.