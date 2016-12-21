HOUR 1:

Nate & Kayte react to last night’s wild Kings game vs Portland, seven Oakland Raiders named to the Pro Bowl, and the NFL punishing the New York Giants for using walkie-talkies for Morning Brew. Then, Kayte explains what happened in last night’s post game interview with DeMarcus Cousins.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2:

Nate & Kayte continue to discuss and break down last night’s Sacramento Kings win before 4 Down Territory featuring the Oakland Raiders, Richard Sherman, the New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers. Then, Denver’s Darren “D-Mac” McKee joins The Drive to discuss the power the Broncos hold to shape the results of the AFC West.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the D-Mac interview here:

HOUR 3:

Raiders radio broadcaster Greg Papa joins Nate & Kayte to celebrate the Raiders clinching the playoffs and to preview Raiders vs Colts on Sunday. Finally, the duo wrap up the show with the strange ejection, non-ejection of DeMarcus Cousins last night.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Greg Papa interview here: