Kinda Sorta Ejected; The Drive – 12/21/16

December 21, 2016 9:08 AM
HOUR 1:

PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 11: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings stands for a moment of silence for the National Anthem before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 11, 2016 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

Nate & Kayte react to last night’s wild Kings game vs Portland, seven Oakland Raiders named to the Pro Bowl, and the NFL punishing the New York Giants for using walkie-talkies for Morning Brew. Then, Kayte explains what happened in last night’s post game interview with DeMarcus Cousins.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 27: Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos is pressured by Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 27, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Nate & Kayte continue to discuss and break down last night’s Sacramento Kings win before 4 Down Territory featuring the Oakland Raiders, Richard Sherman, the New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers. Then, Denver’s Darren “D-Mac” McKee joins The Drive to discuss the power the Broncos hold to shape the results of the AFC West.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

Listen to the D-Mac interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Raiders radio broadcaster Greg Papa joins Nate & Kayte to celebrate the Raiders clinching the playoffs and to preview Raiders vs Colts on Sunday. Finally, the duo wrap up the show with the strange ejection, non-ejection of DeMarcus Cousins last night.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

Listen to the Greg Papa interview here:

