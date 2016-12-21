Man Suspected Of Attacking Elderly Man At Arden Arcade Gas Station Arrested

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Authorities say they have arrested the person suspected of assaulting an elderly man who was pumping gas.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says 21-year-old Rio Linda resident Larry Ray Richey was arrested Tuesday for the Dec. 12 assault of 85-year-old Lawrence Windham.
Detectives say Windham was pumping gas at the am/pm along the 3900 block of Watt Avenue when another patron assaulted him. Windham was hit multiple times in the face, but refused treatment.
Later that day, Windham had a medical emergency at his home and died. The coroner’s office is still investigating the cause of death.
Surveillance footage captured the suspect on video at the gas station. Detectives released the footage on Tuesday and the public quickly identified Richey as the suspect.
Richey was booked at Sacramento County Jail and is facing charges of elder abuse and battery causing great bodily injury. He’s being held on $150,000 bail.