Man Suspected In Deadly Shooting Of Crowded Apartment Arrested

December 21, 2016 2:56 PM
Filed Under: sacramento county

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man suspected in the shooting that left a woman dead and several others hurt at an apartment has been arrested.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says 21-year-old Lawrence Johnson was arrested Tuesday on a charge of murder.

Detectives believe him to be responsible for the Dec. 12 shooting at an apartment along the 4800 block of Myrtle Avenue. Four people were hurt after a suspect opened fire through the door of the crowded apartment.

On Monday, one woman – 38-year-old Sungaya Fleming – succumbed to injuries she sustained in the shooting. The other tree victims are continuing to recover.

Investigators believe Johnson had a fight with someone inside the apartment earlier in the day, possibly precipitating the shooting.

Johnson was booked at Sacramento County Jail and is facing murder and a parole violation. He’s not eligible for bail.

Other people may have been with Johnson at the time of the shooting; detectives say they are still looking to identify them.

