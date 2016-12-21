Police: Manteca Couple Suspected Of Mail, Identity Theft

MANTECA (CBS13) – Police in Manteca have arrested a couple suspected of stealing a whole lot of mail.
Manteca police started investigating on Tuesday a case of fraud where a person had their online account hacked. The hacker bought some fraudulent items and had it shipped to a home along the 300 block of N. Union Road in Manteca.
Detectives were soon in that neighborhood waiting on the suspect – 25-year-old Travis Erwin – to come home. Police note Erwin was already on probation for a charge of possession of stolen property.
Erwin was stopped as soon as he pulled up in his car early in the afternoon. A probation search of his car was done and detectives say they found his car full of stolen mail. Detectives say Erwin also had meth.
At some point before he was pulled over by deputies, detectives say Erwin called his girlfriend Ciara Renois and told her to run. Detectives say Erwin ran out the front door of Erwin’s place, but she was soon caught and arrested.
Inside Erwin’s home, detectives uncovered even more stolen items including mail, packages, driver’s licenses, credit cards and checks.
In total, the Manteca Bulletin reports that 100 pounds of stolen mail was discovered.
Erwin and Renois are facing numerous charges including identity theft, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, forgery and possession of burglary tools.