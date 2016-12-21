Sacramento Kings Fans Sticking With DeMarcus Cousins Despite $50,000 Fine

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Kings’ fans say they’re sticking with their star player despite his recent off the court troubles.

“I like the way he plays,” said Michelle Lawson, walking into Tuesday nights game against the Portland Trailblazers.

“Got to stay with my team, got to stay with my guy,” said Patrick Lawson, also a long time Kings fan.

But the relationship is complicated, explained Lawson.

Cousins leads the team with 28 points and 10 rebounds a game. But he is also tied for the league lead in technical fouls (8) and has been formally suspended eight times in his career.

“You just have got to deal with the good and the bad,” said Lawson, “and he’s really good so you got to take what you get.”

Cousins latest fine came after yelling expletives in the face of a Sacramento Bee journalist. Cousins confronted Bee reporter Andy Furillo following an article that was published about Cousins off the court issues including the arrest of his brother in Tampa.

The altercation was caught on camera.

“I don’t think it was an issue to begin with,” said Kings Coach Dave Joeger in a pregame news conference.

He brushed off the issue.

“The more you talk about it the bigger it exasperates itself into,” said Joeger.

Joeger told another Sacramento Bee reporter, Jason Jones, that the newspaper’s coverage of the issue was”ridiculous,” and “terrible, terrible journalism.”

He continued saying Cousins’ actions were “excessive,” and that the two have “talked about it,” and “things are getting better.”

Cousins issued a statement today through the teams media department apologizing to teammates the organization and fans for his outburst. He continued saying ” I let my emotions get the best of me,” and that his actions were “inexcusable.”

“I was just waiting for him to mature because he was too young when he came into the league so I still have hope that its going to be okay,” said life long fan and season ticket holder Tiffany Latina.

“I love watching him play,” Latina continued, “I just wish that he could get it together and not have all these off the court antics.”

Cousins has one more year on his four-year, $65 million dollar contract.