Sacramento Zoo Giraffe Getting Help Through Technology

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Zoo is going high-tech to help a giraffe with arthritis.
Goody is an 18-year-old with ankle problems, but now she has a specialized boot and brace that is helping veterinarians and zookeepers track her every move.
She’s spent years roaming at the giraffe pen at the Sacramento Zoo, but now Goody’s doing it with a custom anklet.
More than two years ago, zookeepers and veterinarians noticed the 1,500-pound giraffe started having issues with her front left hoof. The issues have been there since birth, but have gotten worse.
She undergoes a number of treatments, including laser therapy, medication, acupuncture and a specialized shoes. The 18-year-old even spends quality time each morning on an electromagnetic therapy mat while she eats breakfast.
Recently, Goody has started wearing an activity tracker, just like her half-sister Skye. Doctors can measure their activity each other to track Goody’s progress and setbacks. The data collected from Goody and her sister will be added to a research project at the Brookfield Zoo.