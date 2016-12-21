Stockton Teen Pistol-Whipped, Robbed Of Pants On Way Home

December 21, 2016 6:45 AM
Filed Under: stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say a 15-year-old Stockton boy was pistol-whipped and robbed of everything he had – including his pants – on Monday.

The incident happened near Alexandria Place and Swain Road. Stockton police say a man approached the boy and demanded his backpack and pants.

His mom says her son was forced to walk about a mile home in his underwear.

She requested not to be identified as she spoke to CBS13.

“He walked into my room and said he was robbed, but I thought he was playing. But I saw blood and I knew he wasn’t playing,” she said.

There is a $10,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest.

