Uber Stops Self-Driving Car Tests After California DMV Revokes Registrations

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Uber has suspended its self-driving car tests after the California Department of Motor Vehicles revoked the registration for the vehicles.

The DMV issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon saying registrations for 16 vehicles were revoked because they weren’t properly marked as test vehicles. The DMV said Uber can seek a permit that other companies have been granted to continue its testing.

Uber said it has stopped the pilot program in California and is looking for where it can redeploy the cars, but says it’s still committed to California

CALIFORNIA DMV STATEMENT

Consistent with the department’s position that Uber’s vehicles are autonomous vehicles, the DMV has taken action to revoke the registration of 16 vehicles owned by Uber. It was determined that the registrations were improperly issued for these vehicles because they were not properly marked as test vehicles. Concurrently, the department invited Uber to seek a permit so their vehicles can operate legally in California.

California’s testing regulations for autonomous vehicles strikes a balance between protecting public safety and embracing innovation. These regulations were adopted two years ago, and they are working for the 20 manufacturers now testing more than 130 autonomous vehicles on California’s streets and roads. Uber is welcome to test its autonomous technology in California like everybody else, through the issuance of a testing permit that can take less than 72 hours to issue after a completed application is submitted. The department stands ready to assist Uber in obtaining a permit as expeditiously as possible.

UBER STATEMENT

We have stopped our self-driving pilot in California as the DMV has revoked the registrations for our self-driving cars. We’re now looking at where we can redeploy these cars but remain 100 percent committed to California and will be redoubling our efforts to develop workable statewide rules.

DMV LETTER TO UBER DATED DEC. 21