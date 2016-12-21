Uber Stops Self-Driving Car Tests After California DMV Revokes Registrations

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Uber has suspended its self-driving car tests after the California Department of Motor Vehicles revoked the registration for the vehicles.
The DMV issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon saying registrations for 16 vehicles were revoked because they weren’t properly marked as test vehicles. The DMV said Uber can seek a permit that other companies have been granted to continue its testing.
Uber said it has stopped the pilot program in California and is looking for where it can redeploy the cars, but says it’s still committed to California
CALIFORNIA DMV STATEMENT
Consistent with the department’s position that Uber’s vehicles are autonomous vehicles, the DMV has taken action to revoke the registration of 16 vehicles owned by Uber. It was determined that the registrations were improperly issued for these vehicles because they were not properly marked as test vehicles. Concurrently, the department invited Uber to seek a permit so their vehicles can operate legally in California.
California’s testing regulations for autonomous vehicles strikes a balance between protecting public safety and embracing innovation. These regulations were adopted two years ago, and they are working for the 20 manufacturers now testing more than 130 autonomous vehicles on California’s streets and roads. Uber is welcome to test its autonomous technology in California like everybody else, through the issuance of a testing permit that can take less than 72 hours to issue after a completed application is submitted. The department stands ready to assist Uber in obtaining a permit as expeditiously as possible.
UBER STATEMENT
We have stopped our self-driving pilot in California as the DMV has revoked the registrations for our self-driving cars. We’re now looking at where we can redeploy these cars but remain 100 percent committed to California and will be redoubling our efforts to develop workable statewide rules.
DMV LETTER TO UBER DATED DEC. 21
Mr. Davis White
Uber Technologies, Inc.
1455 Market, Street, 4th Floor
San Francisco, CA 94103
Dear Mr. White:
I understand you spoke with the California State Transportation Agency Secretary Brian Kelly this morning and informed him that Uber has removed all of its autonomous vehicles from the public roadways. I appreciate the action that Uber has taken in the interest of public safety. I also understand that Uber is interested in applying for a California autonomous vehicle testing permit.
I want to reassure you that the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) stands ready to work with you collaboratively. The autonomous vehicle testing application process is simple and straightforward. The application materials are available on our website (dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/vehindustry/ol/auton_veh_tester). I have dedicated a team to work with you to expedite the approval process. You can reach the Autonomous Vehicles Testing Permit Team at (916) 657-6721 if you have any questions. I will also personally help to ensure an expedited review and application process.
The DMV fully supports the advancement of autonomous technologies. This technology holds the promise of enhanced safety and mobility, but must be tested responsibly. We are committed to assisting Uber in their efforts to innovate and advance this ground-breaking technology.
Sincerely
(signature)
Jean M. Shiomoto
Director