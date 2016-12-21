Who Needs a Hug: The Lo-Down: 12/21

December 21, 2016 4:33 PM
Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Demarcus Cousins huge game in the Kings win over the Portland Trailblazers last night. They also talked about his antics that caused him to get a second technical, but was rescinded during the game. The guys also took calls from listeners about their opinion of Demarcus Cousins and the Kings.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

In the second hour of the show, the guys talked about how the media has changed in the past few years. Next, they got into “Three The Hard Way.” Finally, Mike E Winfield joined the guys in studio to talk about his upcoming show in Sac, and his thoughts on comedy.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk about Demarcus Cousins and all things NBA.  Next, since it’s the holidays the guys come up with their list of people in 2016 who need a hug. Finally, the guys end the show with the final “And-1.”  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

