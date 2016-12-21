Winter Storm Ready To Cause Holiday Travel Headaches In Sierra

KINGVALE (CBS13) – This holiday weekend Donner Pass will be packed with travelers heading out of town. But impending snowy conditions won’t make the drive any easier on Interstate 80.

“We’re going to have holiday traffic,” said Dave Wood, Caltrans superintendent. “What I need from the motorists is to slow down and be prepared.”

Snow heading for the Sierra on Friday means a dangerous Donner Pass for everyone on the road. So Caltrans and the California Trucking Association are working together to make sure everyone gets to their holiday destination safely and without delays.

“This is the World Series of snow removal!” Wood said.

More than 100 employees in the department will be out this weekend, keeping the roads clear and warning drivers about what to expect.

“People think that is brand or that will get you more traction, mother nature doesn’t care which car you drive and neither do I,” Wood said. “Slow down!”

But it’s not just the cars that run into tricky situations. FedEx truck driver Eric Flick has been making the trip from Nevada to California for more than 20 years and he’s seen how treacherous white out conditions can be.

“Sometimes when we have a light load, if we get slowed down on the grades, we might spin out, even with chains on,” Flick said. “I have had to be pushed before over Donner Summit.”

Two pusher trucks help keep more than 3,500 trucks traveling along I-80 every hour. When the trucks do get stuck, an average of $5-7 million dollars an hour is lost.

“It’s got all of the power of a semi-tractor with none of the weight so this is a tugboat with chains,” Wood said. “I’m hoping for a lot of snow and a lot of happy customers and I’m hoping everybody has a great holiday.”

Wood’s advice for drivers is to load up the car with supplies before leaving home. That means keeping blankets, food, flashlights, and windshield fluid in the car with a full tank of gas.