2 Hurt, Including Child, In Fire At Modesto-Area Mobile Home

MODESTO (CBS13) – Two people, including a child, suffered burn injuries in a Modesto-area mobile home fire early Thursday morning.
The Modesto Fire Department says their crews, along with Ceres Fire, were dispatched to a mobile home park along South 7th Street a little after 12 a.m. At the scene, a crews found that a double-wide mobile home was on fire.
All three of the residents had gotten out, but one man and a child suffered burn injuries. The two were quickly transported to the hospital.
Firefighting efforts were complicated by a downed live powerline, but crews soon had a handle on the flames and prevented the fire from spreading to other homes.
The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.