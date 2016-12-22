Armed Robbers Target Stockton Man Picking Up Package At Home

December 22, 2016 6:29 AM
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A robbery in Stockton has both neighbors and police puzzled.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Valley Oak district – a fairly quiet neighborhood, according to police.

Police say the victim was opening his front door to pick up a package when two men brandished their firearms and forced their way into the home.

Authorities say both suspects are still at large.

“It does raise an eyebrow for everyone here. It’s kind of scary,” said neighbor Alyza Collide.

Stockton police detectives are now relying in surveillance footage from neighbors to try and piece the investigation together.

Police urge everyone to stay vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to them right away.

