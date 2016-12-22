Fire Breaks Out At Land Park Gas Station

December 22, 2016 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A gas station now has a few burn marks after a fire broke out early Thursday morning.

The fire started a little after 1 a.m. on the corner of South Land Park Drive and Sutterville Road.

The blaze did burn around an electrical box on the outside of the building.

Firefighters say they had some trouble getting into the building.

“We had some access problems because this thing’s got really good security on the outside,” said Capt. Mike Walters with the Sacramento Fire Department.

Firefighters say the fire didn’t make its way into the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

