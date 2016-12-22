History repeats itself; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 12/22

Hour 1
Former Kings head coach George Karl has released a book in which he says some harsh things about former players such as Carmelo Anthony and Kenyon Martin. hear Doug and Grant discuss the excerpts and the feeling they had around he coach last year while coaching the Kings. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.
In hour two of the program, Lincoln Kennedy joins the show for his weekly appearance. Listen as Linc and the fellas break down the first place Raiders on the road against the Colts. Plus hear Grants famous Christmas rant on the holiday season. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.
