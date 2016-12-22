Inmate Shot In Butt During Susanville Prison Riot, 3 Others Injured

December 22, 2016 3:41 PM

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) – California officials say four inmates were hospitalized following a riot involving about 100 prisoners at California Correctional Center in Susanville.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Thursday that one inmate was shot in the buttocks as guards attempted to stop the fighting. Three were injured by other inmates.

The riot broke out Tuesday afternoon in a medium-security block of the prison in northern California.

Two inmates have returned to the facility, while two others remain hospitalized in fair condition.

Investigators are reviewing the guards’ use of deadly force.

The Susanville prison, located about 200 miles northeast of Sacramento, houses nearly 3,000 inmates and another 1,900 at conservation camps.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

