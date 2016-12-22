Jason Ross: My Christmas Wish List

Many are hoping that Santa can bring them exactly what they want this Christmas. He often checks his list twice to see who has been naughty or nice. Many in the sports world fit into both of those categories. Here are a few of my suggestions for the sports world’s Christmas list:

The Sacramento Kings: 20 games without drama. This team has now made it back to competing for the 8th seed. While that isn’t a lot to brag about, they would benefit a lot if they could just worry about the games and not the drama that has followed them for a long time.

The Oakland Raiders: A home and a healthy finger. This team has done a masterful job of ignoring the ongoing saga of their future home. Wouldn’t it be nice if that home could be right there in Oakland? Also, this team is good. They are really good. A healthy finger for the finish with Derek Carr would benefit this team’s push for a long playoff run.

The San Francisco 49ers: A clear vision. Should Chip be the coach? Should Baalke run the team? Is Kaepernick the QB needed going forward? All questions that the team hasn’t clearly answered. You can go through difficult seasons but at the end you hope you settle in on some clarity on what is next. This team has not done that and needs to address these things to start their climb.

The San Francisco Giants: Bullpen Stability. What was once a strength of this team really let down the Giants in 2016. They are hoping that the addition of Melancon will answer the back end of the pen’s questions but they still need it to be stacked so that Bochy can work his magic.

The Golden State Warriors: Another chance. What do you get the team that has it all? They already added Kevin Durant to go with Steph, Klay and Draymond. This team has fun, is fun and their only blemish was blowing a 3-1 lead. They need to get another shot at a title and they likely will. They also need to finish. If they do that would be 2 out of the last 3 with a 73 win season in there too. They really do have everything.

Here’s hoping that you get what you need for Christmas and your wants and desires become fulfilled in 2017. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.