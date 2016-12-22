Percy The River Otter Euthanized At Sacramento Zoo

December 22, 2016 9:22 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Percy the river otter has been euthanized, the Sacramento Zoo announced on Thursday.

Sacramento Zoo officials say the 17-year-old North American river otter had a nervous system disorder that affected the way she walked. Treatments after her July diagnosis saw Percy regain her ability to walk.

Early this week, though, the difficulty returned, and veterinarians found her condition had worsened and her prognosis was poor. That, couple with arthritis in her hips and a renal disease left zoo officals with the difficult decision to euthanize her.

Percy was born in the wilds of Florida in 1999 and orphaned shortly after birth. She had to be hand-reared and was deemed unreleasable. She moved to the Sacramento Zoo later that year.

River otters can live between 20 and 25 years in captivity.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia