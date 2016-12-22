Police Bust Man Posing As Cancer Kids Charity Donation Collector

NAPA (CBS13) – Police in Napa have arrested a man suspected of posing as a person collecting money for charity.

The Napa Police Department says an officer was on patrol in the city Wednesday when he saw a man standing in front of a Safeway store asking for donations. According to the man’s shirt and the collection box, he claimed to be working for Cancer Research Foundation for Children.

However, the officer recognized the man as Joshua Bagg – a man on probation after numerous other run-ins with authorities.

The cash that Bagg had managed to collect during his time in front of Safeway. (Credit: Napa Police Department)

The officer called the number on the collection box and verified that the charity doesn’t do public solicitation of funds, then arrested Bagg.

Bagg had collected about $150 in the short time he was in front of the store, police say. He was booked at Napa County Jail and is facing theft and probation violation charges.

 

