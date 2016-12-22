Relatives Get Custody Of Boy From Viral Heroin Photos

December 22, 2016 8:07 PM

LISBON, Ohio (AP) – A judge in Ohio has given relatives custody of a 4-year-old boy shown in police photos sitting in the backseat of a car while his grandmother and her boyfriend were slumped in the front after overdosing on heroin and fentanyl.

The East Liverpool Review reports (http://bit.ly/2i0xrAV ) no one contested the granting of custody to the boy’s great aunt and uncle during a hearing Monday in Columbiana County.

Photographs taken by an East Liverpool police officer went viral in September after 47-year-old James Acord overdosed and nearly drove into a school bus.

Acord and the boy’s grandmother, 50-year-old Rhonda Pasek, were revived with the opiate antidote Narcan.

Pasek is serving six months in jail after pleading guilty to child endangering. Acord received 360 days after pleading guilty to the same charge.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia