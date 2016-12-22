Rocklin Resident’s Classic Mustang Stolen From Gym Parking Lot

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Police in Rocklin are asking for help in finding a stolen classic muscle car.
The Rocklin Police Department says the 1966 Mustang was parked at California Family Fitness on Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday when, around 9:30 p.m., a person got into and drove off with the car.
Few details about the suspect – aside from him or her wearing a red hoodie, black pants and a black mask at the time of the theft – are available.
The car is a 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback “Eleanor clone” with the California license plate 1FAST66.
Anyone who sees the car or knows where it might be is asked to call police at (916) 625-5400.