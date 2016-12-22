WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Rocklin Resident’s Classic Mustang Stolen From Gym Parking Lot

December 22, 2016 2:03 PM
Filed Under: Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Police in Rocklin are asking for help in finding a stolen classic muscle car.

The Rocklin Police Department says the 1966 Mustang was parked at California Family Fitness on Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday when, around 9:30 p.m., a person got into and drove off with the car.

Few details about the suspect – aside from him or her wearing a red hoodie, black pants and a black mask at the time of the theft – are available.

The car is a 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback “Eleanor clone” with the California license plate 1FAST66.

Anyone who sees the car or knows where it might be is asked to call police at (916) 625-5400.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia