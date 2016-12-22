Suspect Sprays Shasta County Gas Station Worker With Liquid, Sets Him On Fire

BURNEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an attacker entered a Northern California gas station, sprayed an employee behind the counter with a flammable liquid and set him on fire, killing him.
The Record Searchlight newspaper in Redding reported that surveillance cameras captured the Wednesday evening attack near Burney, a small logging community an hour’s drive east of Redding.
Shasta County Sheriff’s Lt. Anthony Bertain says investigators are searching for the assailant and haven’t identified a motive.
Bertain says the video shows that the person’s identity is concealed by wearing yellow rain gear, a black hoodie and gloves; investigators say they found a bicycle outside the gas station.
Bertain says the victim — identified as David Wicks — was flown by air ambulance to a nearby hospital where he died.
The investigation is ongoing.
