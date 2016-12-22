Suspect Sprays Shasta County Gas Station Worker With Liquid, Sets Him On Fire

December 22, 2016 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Redding, Shasta County

BURNEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an attacker entered a Northern California gas station, sprayed an employee behind the counter with a flammable liquid and set him on fire, killing him.

The Record Searchlight newspaper in Redding reported that surveillance cameras captured the Wednesday evening attack near Burney, a small logging community an hour’s drive east of Redding.

Shasta County Sheriff’s Lt. Anthony Bertain says investigators are searching for the assailant and haven’t identified a motive.

Bertain says the video shows that the person’s identity is concealed by wearing yellow rain gear, a black hoodie and gloves; investigators say they found a bicycle outside the gas station.

Bertain says the victim — identified as David Wicks — was flown by air ambulance to a nearby hospital where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia