Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Considered For U.S. Senate Seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Gov. Robert Bentley has interviewed suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and 10 other people for the U.S. Senate seat now held by attorney general-designee Jeff Sessions, his office said Wednesday.

Moore was interviewed at the recommendation of the Alabama Republican Party after the governor’s office asked for suggestions of potential appointees, said Bentley spokesman Yasamie August.

Moore is fighting what amounts to his permanent ouster from the court after being convicted of violating judicial ethics rules over his opposition to gay marriage.

Bentley and Sessions are Republicans, and so are all the potential candidates for the Senate seat.

The governor’s office said the others who were interviewed include U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville; state Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh of Anniston; and Supreme Court Associate Justice Glenn Murdock.

Others included state Rep. Connie Rowe of Jasper; Sen. Arthur Orr of Decatur; Sen. Cam Ward of Alabaster; Sen. Bill Hightower of Mobile; Sen. Trip Pittman of Daphne; Rep. Bill Poole of Tuscaloosa; and former state Rep. Perry Hooper of Montgomery.

Interviews began last week, and it was unclear how many more are scheduled.

Bentley will appoint a new senator to replace Sessions, who is president-elect Donald Trump’s nominee as U.S. attorney general.

Moore is trying to regain his position on the Supreme Court after a state judicial court ruled that he violated standards of judicial ethics with his actions regarding gay marriage. He previously was removed as chief justice for refusing to remove a massive Ten Commandments monument from the rotunda of the state judicial building, but voters returned him to office.

