The Best of 2016; The Drive – 12/22/16

December 22, 2016 9:21 AM
HOUR 1:

630383722 The Best of 2016; The Drive 12/22/16Nate & Kayte start their final show of the year together with an update on the story behind DeMarcus Cousins getting ejected and then un-ejected two nights ago vs the Trail Blazers. They talk the Kings win over the Jazz, the New York Giants vs the Philadelphia Eagles tonight, and the top sports moments from 2016. Then, a breakdown of the Sacramento Kings win last night in Utah and more top sports moments of the year.

HOUR 2:

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 13: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during a game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 13, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Falcons 24-15. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Nate & Kayte talk Richard Sherman, the Philadelphia Eagles, Jon Gruden, and the top football moments of 2016 on 4 Down Territory. Then, Chris Landry of Landry Football joins The Drive to talk all the latest in football including tonight’s Giants vs Eagles game and more.

HOUR 3:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 21: Ty Lawson #10 of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on December 21, 2016 at EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to talk all the latest in the NBA including the Sacramento Kings’ recent success, the national media’s perspective on DeMarcus Cousins, and more. Then, News Time with Ken Rudolph before some of the top moments from the show in 2016.

