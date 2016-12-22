HOUR 1:
Nate & Kayte start their final show of the year together with an update on the story behind DeMarcus Cousins getting ejected and then un-ejected two nights ago vs the Trail Blazers. They talk the Kings win over the Jazz, the New York Giants vs the Philadelphia Eagles tonight, and the top sports moments from 2016. Then, a breakdown of the Sacramento Kings win last night in Utah and more top sports moments of the year.
HOUR 2:
Nate & Kayte talk Richard Sherman, the Philadelphia Eagles, Jon Gruden, and the top football moments of 2016 on 4 Down Territory. Then, Chris Landry of Landry Football joins The Drive to talk all the latest in football including tonight’s Giants vs Eagles game and more.
HOUR 3:
USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to talk all the latest in the NBA including the Sacramento Kings’ recent success, the national media’s perspective on DeMarcus Cousins, and more. Then, News Time with Ken Rudolph before some of the top moments from the show in 2016.
