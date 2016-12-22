WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

VIDEO: Officers Pulls Over Speeding College Student, Helps Him With Necktie

December 22, 2016 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin police officer who stopped a speeding college student who was late for a presentation ended up tying his necktie for him.

WBAY-TV reports the Menomonie Police Department posted dash cam video of the Nov. 30 traffic stop exchange on its Facebook page Tuesday.

The video shows Officer Martin Folczyk pulling up behind the University of Wisconsin-Stout student in a parking lot. The student explained he was speeding because he was late to give a presentation and was trying to find a friend who could tie his necktie.

Folczyk asked for the tie and made a knot for the student. He even adjusted it after the student put it on.

The officer sent the student on his way with a warning to slow down.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

Comments

One Comment

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    December 22, 2016 at 10:14 am

    Cool cop.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia