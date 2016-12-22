Women Charged After 5-Year-Old Girl Overdoses On Methadone

December 22, 2016 7:56 PM

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) – Two women accused of allowing a 5-year-old girl to overdose on a heroin substitute and waiting hours to get medical help now face charges in circuit court.

Washington County prosecutors filed documents on Wednesday advancing the charges against the girl’s mother, 31-year-old Jeanie White, and White’s sister, 35-year-old Tracy Bolinger.

Police say the girl swallowed an adult dose of liquid methadone that Bolinger had left on her kitchen counter in September. She was later revived with another drug.

Both are charged with child neglect, reckless endangerment and contributing to the condition of a child. The three charges carry maximum penalties totaling 13 years in prison and $12,500 in fines.

The women’s public defender didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

