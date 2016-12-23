Dog Pack Protects Toddler In Dirty Diaper In Rainy Park

49ers Week 16 Injury Report: Torrey Smith Put On IR, While Staley Remains DoubtfulThere are only two games left in the 2016 regular season for the San Francisco 49ers, but the injuries still are hurting the team's chances to win. The team placed concussed wide receiver Torrey Smith on the injured reserve, ending his season early, while offensive lineman Joe Staley is again listed as doubtful for this weekend's game in Los Angeles against the Rams.